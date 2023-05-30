South Africa

No cholera cases in North West — health department clarifies

The two cases which were reportedly recorded in North West were from Gauteng

30 May 2023 - 17:56 By TimesLIVE
There are no cholera cases in North West, says the national health department.
The national department of health has clarified that two cases of cholera which were reportedly recorded in North West were from Gauteng.

This after North West health department on Tuesday announced that the province has registered two laboratory confirmed cases of cholera in the Bojanala district municipality.

North West health department confirms two cases of cholera

Two cases of cholera have been confirmed in the North West.
News
6 hours ago

The department had said that the cases involved two men aged 38 and 68.

“It was discovered during the discussions with North West health officials that two cases were already reported under Gauteng, because the two patients were screened, tested and diagnosed with cholera while they were in Hammanskraal.

“The positive cases and deaths are counted under the province or district in which they were tested, not where the patients reside.

“This means North West has no confirmed cases nor outbreak of cholera at the moment,” said Foster Mohale, national health spokesperson.

The national and provincial health departments have apologised for the communication error. 

It called for all people who experienced cholera-like symptoms (stomach cramps, diarrhoea, dehydration and vomiting) to go to the nearest health facilities immediately to enable health workers to effectively manage the infection.

