Suspects arrested for robbery at former Springbok player's home remanded

Two suspects arrested in connection with a robbery at the home of former Springbok rugby player Lukas van Biljon have been remanded.
Van Biljon was stabbed, his elderly father shot and his children tied up during the home invasion.
Two suspects, Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron magistrate's court on Monday, where their case was postponed to June 5 for a formal bail application.
Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said police were called to a smallholding in Oranjeville in the early hours of Saturday.
“Six armed men entered the house and as André van Biljon, 70, tried to call for backup from other farmers on a radio, the perpetrators fired several shots. Mr van Biljon sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and hand.
“His son, Lukas van Biljon, 47, was also attacked and the perpetrators stabbed him several times with a knife. They also tied the children up with cable ties,” Earle said.
She said the suspects fled with a Range Rover which was recovered on Strydom Street in Oranjeville.
The other suspects fled in a Toyota Camry when they saw the blue lights of the police.
Police and farmers blocked off all roads in the area and the vehicle was stopped at a roadblock in Viljoensdrift. Two suspects were arrested, while one fled the scene on foot.
The arrested suspects are facing attempted murder and robbery charges.
Police are searching for the other four suspects.
