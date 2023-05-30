Veterinary specialist uses electric shocks to ‘fix horse’s irregular heartbeat’ in a first for SA

A veterinary specialist from the University of Pretoria (UP) and the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital has performed SA's first transvenous electrical cardioversion (TVEC) on a horse — using synchronised electric shocks to treat an irregular heartbeat.
A veterinary specialist from the University of Pretoria (UP) and the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH) has performed South Africa’s first transvenous electrical cardioversion (TVEC) on a horse.
“The most difficult part of the procedure is the correct placement of the catheters within the heart,” said Eberhardt. “We use blood pressure measurement, ultrasound and radiography to guide the catheters.”
The catheters are inserted on a standing, sedated horse and then general anaesthesia is induced so a timed electric shock can be delivered to the heart — in a padded stall to minimise risk of injury.
“Skye was successfully treated and had no complications. He is doing well after the procedure and can now return to full exercise,” said Eberhardt. A second horse has also undergone the procedure.
