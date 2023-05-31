The aviation company said eight domestic flights were affected by the disruption.
Bomb scare was behind disruptions at OR Tambo International Airport
Image: 123RF/koharoon
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that a bomb threat was called in at the domestic arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport at 5pm on Wednesday.
"Upon learning of the potential security risk, we immediately initiated the evacuation of all passengers and staff from the area that was potentially at risk. After a thorough investigation by the police, it emerged that there was no reason for concern, normal service resumed, and the domestic arrivals hall was declared safe as at 7:25pm," said Acsa.
Domestic terminals of OR Tambo International Airport evacuated as 'precautionary measure'
