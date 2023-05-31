South Africa

Bomb scare was behind disruptions at OR Tambo International Airport

31 May 2023 - 22:13
Police responded to threats of a bomb at OR Tambo airport but found nothing. Stock photo.
Police responded to threats of a bomb at OR Tambo airport but found nothing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/koharoon

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that a bomb threat was called in at the domestic arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport at 5pm on Wednesday.

"Upon learning of the potential security risk, we immediately initiated the evacuation of all passengers and staff from the area that was potentially at risk. After a thorough investigation by the police, it emerged that there was no reason for concern, normal service resumed, and the domestic arrivals hall was declared safe as at 7:25pm," said Acsa.

Domestic terminals of OR Tambo International Airport evacuated as 'precautionary measure'

Airport Company South Africa (ACSA) on Wednesday evacuated the domestic arrival terminals of the OR Tambo International Airport saying this was a ...
News
2 hours ago

The aviation company said  eight domestic flights were affected by the disruption. 

"Acsa's primary concern will always be the security of our passengers and staff, and it was imperative that action be taken immediately to ensure their safety," it said. 

Police were investigating the source of the call.

Meanwhile, Acsa moved to assure travellers that their safety was of top priority. 

The company said its security personnel would remain on high alert.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Planning a holiday later this year? Here's a list of new airlines flying out of OR Tambo to new destinations

After hitting low levels during the Covid-19 outbreak which saw planes grounded around the world, Acsa says airports are experiencing a steady ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Airports company not expecting more fuel suppliers to quit SA after BP’s exit

BP terminated aviation fuel supply to South African airports, but Acsa believes other suppliers will compete to take up the slack
News
2 months ago

Bomb threat grounds Singapore Airlines plane at OR Tambo

54 passengers were stranded when an alleged bomb was reported on-board a Singapore Airlines aircraft
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  2. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa
  4. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  5. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death