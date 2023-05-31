South Africa

Domestic terminals of OR Tambo International Airport evacuated as 'precautionary measure'

Not immediately clear what had led to the security alert

31 May 2023 - 20:25
OR Tambo International Airport's domestic terminal was evacuated on Wednesday.
Image: File/ Sinesipho Schrieber

Airport Company South Africa (Acsa) on Wednesday evacuated the domestic arrival terminals of the OR Tambo International Airport, saying this was a precautionary measure.

In a statement, Acsa said: "NOTICE: O.R. Tambo International Airport Domestic Arrivals is currently being evacuated. This is a precautionary measure. Further updates will be communicated once the matter has been fully investigated. We do profusely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

An hour later, Acsa said the area had since been declared safe.

It was not immediately clear what had led to the security alert. 

"The airport is operating normally. All domestic arrival flights are currently disembarking. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," Acsa said. 

