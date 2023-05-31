KwaZulu-Natal’s uThukela municipality has been urged to quickly address worsening water issues which are hindering teaching and learning as schools have been forced to release pupils earlier than normal.
The northern KZN district has for years experienced water challenges which have affected schools, hospitals and residents.
Parts of the uThukela district have been experiencing water outages for several weeks.
Provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer said the department was “deeply concerned” about the prolonged water outage as this has forced it to release pupils earlier than the usual time they finish their daily academic activities.
Frazer said the department has also had to swiftly implement measures to ensure the writing of midyear assessments is not affected.
“Access to water is a basic right for all of us, including pupils in schools. When our pupils are not able to access water in schools, it means their constitutional rights to water and education are violated because they are released from school earlier than expected,” said Frazer.
She said water is needed for drinking, cooking for pupils and hygiene-related activities.
Frazer said her department is unable to ensure teachers and pupils are at school for the daily academic schedule if there is no water.
“This is a serious matter, and it negatively affects our ability to deliver the necessary academic activities. The district municipality has a responsibility to supply our schools with water but they have not done so for several weeks. They must urgently resolve this problem,” she said.
Frazer has called on the leadership of uThukela municipality to prioritise water supply to schools by swiftly deploying tankers while they resolve the issues that have left parts of the district with dry taps.
Municipal spokesperson Jabulani Mkhonza could not be reached for comment.
Dry taps affect KZN schools
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS
