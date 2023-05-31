South Africa

Former Springbok’s father succumbs to injuries after a robbery at his home

31 May 2023 - 08:44
An elderly Free State man has died from his injuries after being attacked in his home. File image
An elderly Free State man has died from his injuries after being attacked in his home. File image
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A murder charge has been added to the charges faced by two men arrested in connection with the robbery at the home of former Springbok Lukas van Biljon. 

Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle confirmed a murder charge has been added after 70-year-old André van Biljon succumbed to injuries he sustained during the robbery.

“The one count of attempted murder has been changed to murder,” she said. 

The elderly man sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and hand when six armed men stormed their smallholding in Oranjeville. 

The former Bok player was also attacked and the perpetrators stabbed him several times and his children were bound with cable ties.

Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron magistrate's court on Monday where their case was postponed to June 5 for a formal bail application. 

Tributes are pouring in for André on social media.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suspects arrested for robbery at former Springbok player's home remanded

Former Springbok rugby player Lukas van Biljon was stabbed, his elderly father shot and his children tied up during a home invasion.
News
1 day ago

CRIME STATS | Common robberies, attempted murder lead pack as contact crimes increase by 4%

Contact crimes have increased by 4%, with common robbery and attempted murder leading the pack, according to the fourth quarter crime statistics.
News
22 hours ago

Free State court hands duo 130-year jail term for hijacking, murder

The Free State High Court has jailed two men for a collective 130 years for crimes including the murder of a man during a hijacking four years ago.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Suspects arrested for robbery at former Springbok player's home remanded South Africa

Most read

  1. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  2. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa
  4. John Block, ex-ANC Northern Cape leader, arrested in prison over R51m ‘tender ... South Africa
  5. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death