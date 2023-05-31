South Africa

IN PICS | Letsatsi mascot wows in Soweto tour with netball world cup trophy

31 May 2023 - 21:20 By TimesLIVE

Letsatsi the meerkat, the official mascot of the Netball World Cup 2023 that will be held in Cape Town, took centre stage, proudly showcasing the Netball World Cup trophy during an exhilarating tour in Soweto. The township came alive with excitement as Letatsi made its way to Maponya Mall, captivating onlookers with its charismatic presence. This extraordinary event marked a memorable milestone in the journey of Letatsi, who effortlessly radiated enthusiasm and pride while holding the coveted Netball World Cup trophy.

Join us as we delve into the captivating story of Letatsi's tour and the electrifying atmosphere it created in Soweto, leaving a mark on the hearts of netball enthusiasts and fans alike.

TimesLIVE

