Internal inquiry for police who 'failed to assist' family of Soshanguve pupil

The Rietgat police station commander has launched an internal disciplinary process against officers who allegedly failed to provide a service to the family of Palesa Malatji when they needed help to look for their missing daughter.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela noted with concern the reports on the police’s alleged failure to help the family of the murdered 17-year-old girl last week.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said failing to perform services to the community is a serious offence as it brings the service into disrepute.
TimesLIVE reported Palesa's uncle, Thabiso Malatji, failed to get assistance when he went to ask police to help him search for his niece on Thursday.
“I went to the police station to ask for a police van to escort me to the school, thinking maybe she had collapsed. SAPS didn't help me. I took my car and drove to her school and [the] clinic,” he said.
Thabiso said he blamed the system for the incident.
The matric pupil from Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, Tshwane, was murdered on Thursday on her way home from school.
Mawela has condemned the “laxity” of the officers at the Phuthanong police station when the family went to report the complaint.
“We do not have room for [complacency] in providing services to vulnerable groups. Children have a right to be and feel safe. We will deal with those found guilty of failing to do their job,” said Mawela.
Muridili said after a preliminary investigation into the family's allegations, the station commander at Rietgat established the teenager's mother and uncle went to Phuthanong satellite police station at about 8pm.
“The family requested the police to accompany them in their search for their missing daughter. It is alleged the police officers on duty told the family they were not able to assist. This is contrary to the process police should follow when a missing person is reported, especially a minor.
“The family left the police station and came back less than an hour later. It is during this time that the police officers registered a missing person complaint and accompanied the family to search for Palesa. The search ended with the discovery of Palesa’s body in the bushes near a primary school,” she said.
Resources were mobilised to the crime scene, including forensic services, biology K9, detectives and missing persons investigators, to search the scene and track biological samples.
“The provincial commander of crime investigation services convened a team of detectives who compiled an investigation plan.”
The team is following all leads to solve the case and “has so far brought in six people of interest for interviews”, Muridili said.
