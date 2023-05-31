Mangosuthu University urges public to assist in locating 'abducted' lecturer

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has appealed to the public for assistance in locating an electrical engineering lecturer, who was "abducted" on Sunday.
Clanlall Dwarika, 61, also known as Shan, was allegedly abducted near Maynard Road in Sea Cow Lake in Durban on Sunday at about 4pm.
CCTV footage captured in the area emerged on Tuesday and shows three men allegedly confronting Dwarika before forcing him into the rear seat of his vehicle.
Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, MUT acting vice-chancellor Prof Marcus Ramogale said the university, including students, staff, and stakeholders, were "shocked and saddened" by the incident.
Ramogale said it was concerning that, while the kidnapping was captured, no one has come forward with the information.
"We want to appeal to the public, who may have seen what happened, to share that information with the police.
"Dwarika is a long-serving staff member at our university and has been with the institution for over 26 years. His kidnapping has come as a complete shock to all of us.
"We do not know what is behind this. We are told that no one has come forward, not even asking for ransom. We are left wondering as to why he was taken," said Ramogale.
Ramogale also urged the police to work with speed in their investigation.
WATCH | MUT lecturer 'abducted' in Durban
He said the incident comes at a difficult time as the institution is going through an examination session, and their concern is that students are going to be affected as Dwarika won't be there to assess the students.
"We should not allow this senseless crime to go on like this, and it's not good for the future of our country. Dwarika is an honest staff member, a dedicated lecturer, a father, and a grandfather. We are still in shock that someone could find it fit to kidnap a harmless person like Dwarika. We do hope that he will return home soon," she said.
MUT student representative council president Vusi Mthethwa said they were made aware of the incident on Sunday when they saw a missing person poster on social media.
Mthethwa said the shocked reaction by students on social media highlighted Dwarika's impact.
"We are still surprised, and knowing the impact that lecturers have on academic life, we are concerned. We know that this is going to harm students’ performance. We are in exam time, and lecturers are very important to guard us as students on how they will deal with exams and monitor them.
"The students are really worried, and that is why we plead with the public to come forward for assistance," said Mthethwa.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood Park police are investigating.
