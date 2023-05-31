South Africa

PODCAST | Tribute to Eusebius McKaiser

Rams Mabote pays tribute to Eusebius McKaiser by sharing some moments that highlight the person, journalist, analyst and thought leader he was

31 May 2023 - 15:45 By Rams Mabote
Journalist and TimesLIVE contributor Eusebius McKaiser died unexpectedly on Tuesday. File photo.
Journalist and TimesLIVE contributor Eusebius McKaiser died unexpectedly on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lerato Maduna

Eusebius McKaiser is no more. Long live Eusebius.

How does one pay tribute to this larger-than-life man who died so suddenly? In this episode, Rams Mabote shares some of the lasting moments that highlight the person, journalist, analyst and thought leader he was.

LISTEN HERE: 

Eusebius was a contributor at TimesLIVE.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'We have truly lost a warrior': Celebs pay tribute to seasoned broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser

"You were a world-class broadcaster, analyst, social commentator, media legend, icon, author and thinker," Lerato Sengadi said in tribute to the late ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

‘Rest in power, king’: Tributes pour in for ‘fierce defender of truth and justice’ Eusebius McKaiser

Tributes have flooded in for celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser who died on Tuesday.
News
23 hours ago

Racism, Putin, suicide and the future of SA: eight thoughts from Eusebius McKaiser you should read or listen to

Here are some of the best Eusebius McKaiser articles you should read.
News
22 hours ago

EDITORIAL | We’ve lost a champion of accountability and media freedom

Eusebius McKaiser’s life is a torch that illuminates the path we must traverse
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

‘Eusebius McKaiser was an intellectual rock star’: Arena Holdings

McKaiser, 45, was an intellectual rock star, says Arena Holdings MD for news and media Pule Molebeledi.
News
22 hours ago

Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure

Celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure, his manager Jackie Strydom told ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Eusebius McKaiser's last podcast on TimesLIVE: Is there a viable alternative to the ANC?

A TimesLIVE reader responded to a social media comment from political analyst Eusebius McKaiser by expressing skepticism about there being a viable ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Rest in power, king’: Tributes pour in for ‘fierce defender of truth and ... South Africa
  2. Racism, Putin, suicide and the future of SA: eight thoughts from Eusebius ... South Africa
  3. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  4. ‘We didn’t see things the same way, but your voice was important’ — Malema pays ... South Africa
  5. ‘Eusebius McKaiser was an intellectual rock star’: Arena Holdings News

Most read

  1. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  2. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa
  4. John Block, ex-ANC Northern Cape leader, arrested in prison over R51m ‘tender ... South Africa
  5. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death