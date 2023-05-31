Eusebius McKaiser is no more. Long live Eusebius.
How does one pay tribute to this larger-than-life man who died so suddenly? In this episode, Rams Mabote shares some of the lasting moments that highlight the person, journalist, analyst and thought leader he was.
LISTEN HERE:
PODCAST | Tribute to Eusebius McKaiser
Rams Mabote pays tribute to Eusebius McKaiser by sharing some moments that highlight the person, journalist, analyst and thought leader he was
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lerato Maduna
LISTEN HERE:
Eusebius was a contributor at TimesLIVE.
TimesLIVE
