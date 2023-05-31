South Africa

WATCH | MUT lecturer 'abducted' in Durban

31 May 2023 - 10:21
Chanlall Dwarika, also known as Shan, was allegedly abducted on Sunday.
A Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer who was reported missing earlier this week was allegedly abducted by three men after a video of the incident emerged.

Clanlall Dwarika, 61, also known as Shan, was allegedly abducted near Maynard Road in Sea Cow Lake in Durban on Sunday at about 4pm.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said Dwarika, a resident of Verulam, had left his home on Sunday to conduct maintenance at a property he rented out on Maynard Road.

"It has been confirmed he was in the process of conducting the maintenance but left to purchase a drill. He has not been located since. His cellphone is switched off, and attempts to contact him are unsuccessful," said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

"He was driving a black Honda CRV with registration NJ 21395."

CCTV footage captured in the area emerged on Tuesday and shows three men allegedly  confronting Dwarika before forcing him into the rear seat of his vehicle. 

Balram said their members, together with detectives from the Greenwood Park police station, are following leads that are sensitive to the case.

MUT vice-chancellor Prof Marcus Ramogale is expected to brief the media on Tuesday regarding Dwarika’s alleged abduction.

Police are yet to comment.

