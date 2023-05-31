A Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer who was reported missing earlier this week was allegedly abducted by three men after a video of the incident emerged.
Clanlall Dwarika, 61, also known as Shan, was allegedly abducted near Maynard Road in Sea Cow Lake in Durban on Sunday at about 4pm.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said Dwarika, a resident of Verulam, had left his home on Sunday to conduct maintenance at a property he rented out on Maynard Road.
"It has been confirmed he was in the process of conducting the maintenance but left to purchase a drill. He has not been located since. His cellphone is switched off, and attempts to contact him are unsuccessful," said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
"He was driving a black Honda CRV with registration NJ 21395."
CCTV footage captured in the area emerged on Tuesday and shows three men allegedly confronting Dwarika before forcing him into the rear seat of his vehicle.
WATCH | MUT lecturer 'abducted' in Durban
Image: Supplied
A Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer who was reported missing earlier this week was allegedly abducted by three men after a video of the incident emerged.
Clanlall Dwarika, 61, also known as Shan, was allegedly abducted near Maynard Road in Sea Cow Lake in Durban on Sunday at about 4pm.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said Dwarika, a resident of Verulam, had left his home on Sunday to conduct maintenance at a property he rented out on Maynard Road.
"It has been confirmed he was in the process of conducting the maintenance but left to purchase a drill. He has not been located since. His cellphone is switched off, and attempts to contact him are unsuccessful," said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
"He was driving a black Honda CRV with registration NJ 21395."
CCTV footage captured in the area emerged on Tuesday and shows three men allegedly confronting Dwarika before forcing him into the rear seat of his vehicle.
Balram said their members, together with detectives from the Greenwood Park police station, are following leads that are sensitive to the case.
MUT vice-chancellor Prof Marcus Ramogale is expected to brief the media on Tuesday regarding Dwarika’s alleged abduction.
Police are yet to comment.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | ‘Something’s sinister about Nandipha alleging abduction’: Motsoaledi to file papers to court
Kidnapped Riana Pretorius gives thanks on Facebook for support
Gqeberha businesswoman snatched at the weekend has been found
Killer of MUT student girlfriend sentenced to 22 years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos