McKaiser, 45, who was a regular contributor to TimesLIVE, had honours and masters degrees in philosophy, both with distinction. He studied at Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship.
“McKaiser, who has been a mainstay name in the journalism industry for many years, has left a deep void in the discourse of South African politics as a commentator and an individual with a passion for the culture of debate,” the EFF saidt.
“He has always been able to be at the centre of raging discourse, regardless of how polarising the matter may be, and yet been able to provide a platform where debate is fair and balanced.
“McKaiser was not only a journalist, but he was an activist who believed in social justice and the rights of all human beings to be respected, particularly those of the most marginalised. His passing is a loss regardless of where one lies on the political spectrum.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was shaken by McKaiser' death, saying a bright young man was taken too soon.
“He recently attended one of my breakfast sessions and as usual the debates were robust and intellectually stimulating. He was someone I knew would play a vital role in fixing this country. May he rest in peace,” he said.
The DA also extended its condolences to the family and friends of McKaiser.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Eusebius will be remembered for his robust political commentary.”
LISTEN TO MCKAISER'S LAST PODCAST FOR TIMESLIVE HERE.
TimesLIVE
‘We didn’t see things the same way, but your voice was important’ — Malema pays tribute to McKaiser
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
EFF leader Julius Malema has paid tribute to celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser, saying his voice was important in South African politics.
McKaiser died on Tuesday after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. His manager Jackie Strydom told TimesLIVE he was going about his day without any hint of illness.
Malema said:“Rest in peace, my brother Eusebius. We did not always see things the same way, but your voice was important in South African politics. Sleep my brother, till we meet again.”
LISTEN TO MCKAISER'S LAST PODCAST FOR TIMESLIVE HERE.
TimesLIVE
