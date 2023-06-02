Gumede said the community had rallied behind the family in bid to catch the suspect.
Community reeling after woman, 92, and granddaughter, 12, raped in Jozini
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
A 92-year-old Jozini woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter are recovering after being attacked and raped by an assailant who broke into their home on Wednesday night.
Family spokesperson Sibongile Gumede said the man, who stormed a dwelling in the rural area of Bhambanana, intended to rob the woman of her pension money. He attacked the her, beating her when she screamed during the rape and then sexually assaulted the girl.
A third inhabitant, a 13-year-old boy, was made to hide during the attacks.
“From what we are told, the man demanded R1,000, which my granny did not have,” said Gumede.
“The boy still fears for his life as he was told that he would be killed.”
The assailant later went to a neighbour's house where he allegedly stole some items, including perishables from the fridge.
CRIME STATS | Crimes against women, children remain a ‘concern’: Masemola
Gumede said the community had rallied behind the family in bid to catch the suspect.
“The challenge that we are facing is that our grandmother is elderly. There was a person whom the community suspects. But he has since been ruled out. My mother, who lives in the same yard, is not taking things easily as she feels the tragedy could have been averted,'’ said Gumede.
She said police were alerted.
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the incident. “This heinous act is an appalling violation of their fundamental human rights and a grave affront to the dignity and the safety of all citizens,” said Khoza.
The department sent social workers to assist the family.
“It’s a shame that we have people with a decayed morality. We have people who are unable to recognise the good from the bad and continue to violate the rights of others.’’
She challenged law enforcement agencies to make an arrest.
ANC spokesperson in the Nokuhamba Nyawo region Sandile Sibiya said this incident has sent shock waves across the community.
“This is something we have never seen before. It’s tragic. What is even more shocking is that the culprit had gone on and terrorised other people,” said Sibiya.
Police didn't immediately respond to questions.
