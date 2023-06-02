Former CEO of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospita Nozuko Mkabayi is adapting well at the Gauteng health department after being booted out for failing to successfully run the hospital and not being present at work.
According to a response from the office of health minister Dr Joe Phaahla to a question from EFF MP Naledi Chirwa, headway was being made on recommendations on the report by former health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba.
One was that Mkabayi be transferred out of the hospital, having only spent 182 days at work since her appointment in January 2021, and missing a further 98 days for no reason.
“Dr Mkabayi is receiving professional support and training required, she is adapting well in the new environment and her performance is good. There are no challenges experienced thus far as she has knowledge, skills and abilities required to execute her responsibilities at this office.
“She has also subjected herself to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) processes and the outcome of which is now the mandate of the HPCSA,” was the response.
Documents attached to the report after the ombud’s year-long investigation revealed chaos at the country’s second-largest maternity hospital: A grievance from 55 staff members of the neonatal ward in June 2021 stating that the ward was overcrowded, with up to 80 patients and only 35 beds.
Former CEO of Rahima Moosa hospital settling in well at health department
Rahima Moosa CEO missing in action at struggling maternity hospital
The hospital was found to be without a suitable fridge for storage of emergency blood, to which the minister said one had been procured and was in service.
Most recommendations were either noted to be complete or in progress. The process of hiring new management was ongoing with most posts being advertised.
Another complaint was about the shortage of nurses. While the hospital had 1,412 staff, there were 350 vacancies, a “crisis that will lead to deaths if it is not resolved”.
The hospital relied on a nursing agency, but this was no longer a solution because the agency had not been paid.
