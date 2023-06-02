South Africa

Have you seen this stolen generator last spotted on a KZN highway?

02 June 2023 - 14:52
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A generator belonging to DT Film Services was last seen being towed away behind a white bakkie heading to the N3 highway in Durban.
Image: via Facebook

A 43kVA generator was stolen from a KwaZulu-Natal film and rental company on Wednesday. 

DT Film Services said its branded generator was last seen being towed away on a trailer behind a white bakkie heading towards the N3 highway.

Our 43 kVa Generator has just been stolen! If anyone sees it, please contact Jono on 082 262 7756. The generator is branded. It was last seen heading towards the N3. Please share

Posted by DT Film Services on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Dragon Protection Services founder Manhar Parshotam last week told the Sunday Times that the theft of generators is being driven by demand. He said generators were being sold on the black market or to a pre-arranged buyer.

“There is also a need for the fuel from the generators, which is a contributing factor for the rampant theft,” said Parshotam.

Mobile network operators were battling the growing theft of generators from its tower base stations. 

Seven Vodacom generators were stolen almost every week in KwaZulu-Natal over the past two months. 

Network operators said the demand for generators as load-shedding plagues South Africa daily has created a perfect opportunity for criminal syndicates to target cellphone tower base stations.

Fibre cable thieves caught red-handed in south of Johannesburg: JMPD

Three men were arrested by Joburg metro police in connection with theft of optical fibre cables in Gillview, Johannesburg South, on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

The Association of Comms and Technology (ACT) — an ICT industry association whose members are Cell C, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, Rain, Telkom and Vodacom — said network operators are also compromised by economic sabotage of physical infrastructure, where criminal elements take advantage of remote sites with valuable battery and diesel generators.

“In most instances, the stolen items are sold on the black market,” said ACT head Nomvuyiso Batyi.

The association has called for the government and regulators to act immediately to address the power crisis and network security, as well as the economic sabotage of physical infrastructure. It has called for a comprehensive plan. 

“Ultimately, the sabotage of telecom infrastructure such as towers, base stations and fibre optic cables has the compound effect of disrupting network coverage and service, resulting in loss of revenue for the network operators — and more importantly, the loss of connectivity for consumers and businesses,” said Batyi.

“The theft and vandalism of telecom infrastructure harm businesses across multiple economic sectors and can have an adverse effect on the national economy.”

TimesLIVE

The power of Twitter: retweets to light up four SA libraries

Nestlé Bar One is calling on Twitter users to retweet and share #needenergy one million times
News
1 day ago

Residents left in the dark as City Power struggles with replacing equipment

City Power says it is battling replacing electrical equipment in Roodepoort as vandalism cases on the rise this cold season.
News
1 day ago

Transnet suspends iron ore railway due to cable theft

The railway line is South Africa's main link for iron ore exports.
News
1 day ago

Private companies to add 4 gigawatts to grid by end of 2024

South Africa expects private companies to add more than 4GW of electricity generation capacity to the grid by the end of 2024 as the government ...
Politics
2 days ago
