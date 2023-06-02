South Africa

Interpol fugitive wanted in Namibia arrested in Western Cape

02 June 2023 - 12:59 By TIMESLIVE
The suspect is wanted by authorities in Windhoek, Namibia. Stock photo.
The suspect is wanted by authorities in Windhoek, Namibia. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/svershinsky

A former attorney wanted by Namibian authorities to stand trial for alleged racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering has been arrested in Paarl, in the Western Cape, and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

The 55-year-old suspect was the subject of a joint operation by the Hawks' commercial crime investigation unit and Interpol. 

He was taken into custody on Thursday under an Interpol red notice. 

“It is reported that during 2020, the complainants mandated the services of the suspect unbeknown to them that the suspect was suspended from practising as an attorney in 2016 and ultimately struck off the roll of attorneys in 2022,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale. 

“It was established the suspect is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering after an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised by a Paarl magistrate in 2022.

Something fishy as Interpol hunts Swapo ‘paymaster’ who fled to SA

A lawyer who fled to South Africa three years ago is still in hiding, fearing for his life despite a warrant for his arrest and a formal extradition ...
News
5 months ago

“It is further alleged the suspect caused an amount totalling in excess of R3m to be deposited into his trust account and the complainant also deposited R280,000 into the same bank account for legal services.”

A cellphone and laptop were confiscated during the arrest. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema remains in custody while state formulates charges

Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday, where he heard prosecutors were bringing ...
News
1 hour ago

Car crash victim’s bank account cleaned out: Hawks arrest 13 suspects

The Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit is executing a take-down operation dubbed “Tit for Tat” in connection with the alleged theft ...
News
5 hours ago

Namibia considers taking stakes in mining companies without paying

Namibia is considering taking minority stakes in mining and petroleum production companies amid increasing concerns over local ownership of valuable ...
Business Times
3 days ago

How a South African and his Namibian ‘teddy bear’ took on same-sex laws and won

'I’ve been on pause ... and now my life can finally move.' This is how South African-born Daniel Digashu describes the past week, in which he and his ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Rwanda suspect denies killings but 'sorry' over genocide Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. Double murder charge for Irish woman extradited from Bloemfontein South Africa

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana approaching court with dirty hands: home affairs South Africa
  2. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  3. Naming an Asian restaurant ‘Zuma’ is not logical, says advertising authority News
  4. Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership News
  5. WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution' South Africa

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'