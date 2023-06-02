Interpol fugitive wanted in Namibia arrested in Western Cape

A former attorney wanted by Namibian authorities to stand trial for alleged racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering has been arrested in Paarl, in the Western Cape, and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
The 55-year-old suspect was the subject of a joint operation by the Hawks' commercial crime investigation unit and Interpol.
He was taken into custody on Thursday under an Interpol red notice.
“It is reported that during 2020, the complainants mandated the services of the suspect unbeknown to them that the suspect was suspended from practising as an attorney in 2016 and ultimately struck off the roll of attorneys in 2022,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“It was established the suspect is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering after an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised by a Paarl magistrate in 2022.
Something fishy as Interpol hunts Swapo ‘paymaster’ who fled to SA
“It is further alleged the suspect caused an amount totalling in excess of R3m to be deposited into his trust account and the complainant also deposited R280,000 into the same bank account for legal services.”
A cellphone and laptop were confiscated during the arrest.
