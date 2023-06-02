Sanef condemns Moti Group's gag on amaBhungane stories

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned the Moti Group for restraining the further publication of articles written by amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.
This follows a claim that businessman Zunaid Moti had laid a criminal complaint against amaBhungane journalists Micah Reddy and Dewald van Rensburg and its managing partner, Sam Sole.
AmaBhungane had issued a letter to the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to forestall the arrests of its journalists over the publishing of the “Moti Files”, a claim Moti refuted in a statement.
“AmaBhungane learnt of the court action by the Moti Group after the judge had granted the order. The publication was not given any opportunity to be heard during this application,” said Sbu Ngalwa, chairperson of Sanef.
Ngalwa said Sanef was encouraged that legal representatives of amaBhungane will challenge the “unreasonable” court order issued by the Johannesburg high court.
“We believe the Moti Group sought to unreasonably gag further publication of any stories about their business, regardless of the public interest in their matters.”
Ngalwa said Sanef would closely monitor the matter, which could not be left unchallenged because of the implications it might have on the work journalists do.
“The accusation by the Moti Group, that the said papers were illegally obtained, cannot be left unchallenged.
“The interdict to stop AmaBhungane from publishing any story is not only unreasonable, but tramples on the right of journalists to do their work, and the public’s right to know,” said Ngalwa.
He said the media, which is not above the law, has always sought to publish news that is in the public interest, with due diligence being done before any publication.
“This matter is of public interest and thus fair and accurate reportage on it must be protected and the rights of its authors upheld without fear or favour,” Ngalwa said.
