Three suspected armed robbers were shot dead during a high-speed chase with the police in Westville, Durban, on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the men were killed shortly after they allegedly committed an armed robbery at a shopping complex in the suburb.
He said a man who had withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money from a bank was accosted by armed suspects who robbed him of the money and fled the scene in two getaway vehicles.
Police responded swiftly. One of the suspects' vehicles was spotted on Dudley Road and a high-speed chase ensued.
"Realising they were cornered, the suspects started firing at police and a shootout ensued. Three suspects were fatally wounded. No police officer was injured."
He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate were summoned for further investigations.
TimesLIVE
Three armed robbers killed in high-speed chase with police
Image: SAPS
