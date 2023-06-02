South Africa

WATCH | Curro pupil selling fat cake for R8 gets tongues wagging

02 June 2023 - 09:04
Image: Christoph Hoffman

An innovative Curro pupil has taken “private school fat cake” to another level by selling what usually cost R1 for R8. 

In a TikTok video, the pupil can be seen with a bucket of fried amagwinya and selling them to his private school peers. 

One peer can also be seen paying R7 before the pupil says it costs R8. Amagwinya usually retail from R1.

The video went viral on social media and garnered more than a million views and thousands of reactions. 

It is unclear at which Curro branch the video was taken. TimesLIVE reached out to Curro for comment. An update will be included once received.

On social media, many applauded the pupil for his brazen business move, saying he knows his market and pricing. 

“May this be the beginning of his billionaire story. Many of the great businessmen celebrated in the world will say how they started off selling lemonade, or delivering papers. He started selling amagwinya at Curro for R8. He knows his market and pricing,” said analyst Mighti Jamie

“That's business, you just focus on your niche target market and the business will be successful. He cannot go to any street corner and sell at that same price. He won't sell more than 10 of those. Here, we talking about kids that carry R50+ pocket money every day,” wrote one social media user. 

Another user wrote: “Imagine if he's able to sell at least 40 a day. He bags R320 a day  gross. He definitely has a target for something greater, and that's a true hustler.”

TimesLIVE

