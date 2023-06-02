Here are four things you need to know about Katz:
Educational background
The advocate, who hails from Cape Town, graduated with BSc (mathematics) and LLB degrees from the University of Cape Town and with an LLM (international law) from Columbia School of Law in New York, US.
His practice has dealt with international and constitutional issues with a particular focus on international criminal law, extradition and refugee matters.
Global renown
Katz is a member of the New York Bar and has reportedly appeared at some of the highest courts in Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana and South Africa.
He also appeared at international forums, including the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights.
Who is Nandipha Magudumana’s top lawyer? Four things to know about Anton Katz
Image: Supplied
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has roped in leading international law advocate Anton Katz SC to defend her and declare her arrest unlawful.
Magudumana last week brought an urgent application to court to have her arrest and detention declared wrongful and unlawful.
She was arrested in April in Tanzania with her boyfriend, rapist and murderer Thabo Bester who had escaped from prison. They were returned to South Africa under escort on a chartered flight.
Katz on Thursday told the high court in Bloemfontein Magudumana's deportation was a disguised extradition where there was collusion between South African authorities and Tanzania.
Nandipha Magudumana's legal team argues her deportation was 'disguised extradition'
Here are four things you need to know about Katz:
Educational background
The advocate, who hails from Cape Town, graduated with BSc (mathematics) and LLB degrees from the University of Cape Town and with an LLM (international law) from Columbia School of Law in New York, US.
His practice has dealt with international and constitutional issues with a particular focus on international criminal law, extradition and refugee matters.
Global renown
Katz is a member of the New York Bar and has reportedly appeared at some of the highest courts in Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana and South Africa.
He also appeared at international forums, including the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights.
Expert on refugee law
He authored the chapter on refugee law in John Dugard’s International Law textbook.
Katz often speaks at conferences nationally and internationally on extradition and mutual legal assistance matters. He has acted as a consultant to the UN and the African Union on extradition and terrorism-related matters respectively.
Leading team to extradite Gupta brothers
Katz SC led the team to kick off extradition processes against Atul and Rajesh Gupta after their arrest in Dubai last year.
The Sunday Times reported that Katz offered his expertise to the National Prosecuting Authority and the justice department in April last year.
This followed a plea by justice minister Ronald Lamola, at the annual meeting of the Law Society for South African lawyers to offer free legal services in the prosecution of corruption-related matters.
LISTEN | 'Nandipha should've been given time before being deported'
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | 'Nandipha should've been given time before being deported'
Nandipha Magudumana approaching court with dirty hands: home affairs
Dr Nandipha wanted to return to SA to be reunited with her children: Police on Tanzania deportation
LISTEN | ‘Something’s sinister about Nandipha alleging abduction’: Motsoaledi to file papers to court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos