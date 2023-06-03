South Africa

IN PICS: Hundreds of knit for Madiba blankets on display at Joburg school

03 June 2023 - 17:59 By Thapelo Morebudi
Tshegofatso Letsoalo and Zamokuhle Hlomuka walk among the knitted blankets on display at Jeppe High School for Girls
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The non-profit organisation 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day is on a tour through the country showcasing the work of KnitWits for Madiba. The blankets were on display at Jeppe High School for Girls in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Hundreds of colourful and beautifully-knitted blankets were spread across the school's sports fields and wrapped around trees.

The blankets will be given to the needy across the country. The Local Blankets is Lekka tour! moves to Durban and ends in Gqeberha.

A number of ladies seen knitting as they attend the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day held at Jeppe High School for Girls.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Hundreds of knitted blankets fill the hockey field at Jeppe High School as part of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Grace Nyoni, Sarla Nagar, Carolyn Steyn, Kulsum Habib, Dayu Lutchman and Theresa Maphosa at the Jeppe High School where knitted blankets were on display.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A volunteer displays knitted blankets at Jeppe High School for Girls
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Volunteers display knitting blankets.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The art of wool knitting displayed on a field at Jeppe High School for Girls, as part of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Some of the blankets that form part of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day seen wrapped around trees at Jeppe High School for Girls.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Wendy Brandfield wraps herself in one of the hundred knitted blankets on display.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Two girls walking among the hundreds of blankets on display on the hockey field at Jeppe High School for Girls
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

