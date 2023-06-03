South Africa

International tourist arrivals at Cape Town airport back to pre-pandemic levels

03 June 2023 - 10:17
Cape Town International Airport recorded a total of 67,747 tourist arrivals in April. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

There are early signs international tourism in the Western Cape is making a full recovery.

This week, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency Wesgro announced that statistics for April show the proportion of foreign tourists at Cape Town International Airport “has achieved a full recovery compared to pre-pandemic levels in April 2019”.

According to the agency, the airport recorded 67,747 tourist arrivals in April, of which 87% were from overseas markets and 13% from the African continent.

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger welcomed the development.

“I am very pleased that we have reached pre-pandemic levels of tourists to the Western Cape,” she said.

Tourism is making a sustained recovery, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the latest figures on tourist arrivals show the industry is making a strong and sustained comeback.
Politics
1 week ago

“Our focus now is to move beyond recovery and to focus all efforts on growing the tourism and hospitality sector, because more tourists mean more jobs in the Western Cape.”

On Friday Wenger welcomed “the first direct flight” from Eswatini to Cape Town.

“This new direct route is one of two routes recently secured, the other being from Lusaka, Zambia, to Cape Town.”

TimesLIVE

