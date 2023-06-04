South Africa

At least 11 killed in crash between bus and minibus taxi in Eastern Cape

04 June 2023 - 16:04 By TIMES LIVE
At least 11 people have died after a Toyota Quantum mini bus taxi and long distance bus collided on the R61 between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon.
At least 11 people died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long distance bus on the R61 between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape on Sunday. 

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said a CitiLiner Bus and Toyota Quantum had collided.

“Reported fatalities now is at 11 occupants from the Quantum.”

This is a developing story.

