At least 11 people died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long distance bus on the R61 between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation said a CitiLiner Bus and Toyota Quantum had collided.
“Reported fatalities now is at 11 occupants from the Quantum.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
At least 11 killed in crash between bus and minibus taxi in Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
At least 11 people died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long distance bus on the R61 between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation said a CitiLiner Bus and Toyota Quantum had collided.
“Reported fatalities now is at 11 occupants from the Quantum.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
At least 261 dead in India's worst train accident in over two decades
Car crash victim’s bank account cleaned out: Hawks arrest 13 suspects
Driver charged with culpable homicide after deadly 'scholar transport' crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos