South Africa

Four North West men bust with pangolin in boot

04 June 2023 - 11:30
The pangolin that police seized from four North West men on Friday.
Image: SAPS

Four North West men were nabbed by the Hawks while allegedly on their way to meet a buyer they were planning to sell a pangolin to for R60,000.

Police spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the men, aged between 43 and 59, were arrested in Vryburg on Friday after they were found in possession of the animal.

Police say ground pangolins in South Africa are listed as critically endangered because of excessive poaching.

Pangolins are killed mostly for their scales, which are used in traditional medicine, while their meat is regarded as a delicacy.

It is alleged the suspects were headed to Mahikeng to meet a buyer for a pangolin that they were selling for R60,000, when they were stopped by members of the Hawks and SAPS tactical response team along Vryburg Road,” said Rikhotso.

“In the boot of the vehicle the team found a bag containing a pangolin. The vehicle was seized for further investigation and the pangolin was handed over to members of Nature Conservation.”

The men will appear in the Mmabatho magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

TimesLIVE

