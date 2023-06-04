South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Monday, then suspended

04 June 2023 - 16:40 By TIMESLIVE
Eskom said stage 2 will be implemented until 5am on Monday then suspended
Eskom said due to lower demand and improved available generation capacity, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter it would be suspended until 4pm on Monday.

The power utility said stage 4 load-shedding would resume at 4pm until 5am on Tuesday, followed by stage 1 until 4pm.

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

