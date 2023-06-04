A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Monday after he was charged with the murder of Warren Rhoode, son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s head of security Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode.
Rhoode Jr had been missing for about two weeks after going to visit a friend in Delft, Cape Town. His body was discovered on April 22.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspect, a Mozambican national, was taken in for questioning by serious and violent crimes detectives on Thursday after an extensive investigation into the disappearance and subsequent discovery of 30-year-old Rhoode’s body in Thubelisha, Delft.
“In the past week, police offered a reward of R50,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrator/s of the murder of the deceased person.
“At the time of Rhoode’s disappearance he was driving a black VW Polo sedan, which is yet to be recovered,” Potelwa said.
The motive for the murder is believed to be robbery.
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of top cop’s son
Image: Supplied
