Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested 12 University of Fort Hare (UFH) students, aged between 19 and 22, for alleged malicious damage to property and burglary at a business premises.
This follows a violent protest at the university on Sunday night over a perceived congested examination timetable.
University spokesperson JP Roodt said the institution remains perplexed over the trigger for the event.
He said allegations circulating on social media of congested exam timetables as the basis for the violence on campuses are unfounded for several reasons.
“Students and faculties were consulted ahead of the exams. Exam module clashes were brought to the attention of the examinations department by faculties and students and adjustments were made — and no formal complaint over the exams timetable clashes, as a student affairs concern affecting the majority of the student body, were brought to management by the students’ representative council,” Roodt said.
12 Fort Hare university students arrested for destruction of property
Violent protests on eve of mid-year exams at University of Fort Hare
It's alleged a group of students looted a cafeteria and damaged several UFH properties at the campus in Alice on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said police were called to the university shortly after 8pm as there was a complaint about a violent protest at the Alice campus.
“At the scene police arrested 12 students for alleged malicious damage to property and burglary of a business after the university examination hall was slightly damaged and its furniture removed and torched outside the hall.
“It is alleged a mob then went amok and damaged several surveillance camera systems and looted the institution's cafeteria,” Nkohli said.
The suspects are due to appear in the Alice magistrate's court on Tuesday.
