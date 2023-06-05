Angry commercial farmers reject race-based water licence proposals
They say black shareholding requirements of up to 75% threaten their access to finance and food security
05 June 2023 - 08:24 By Tamar Kahn
Commercial farmers are angry about the water and sanitation department’s plans to introduce black shareholding requirements of up to 75% for water licences, saying this threatens farmers’ access to finance and the country’s food security...
