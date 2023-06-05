Angry teacher urinates in Gqeberha attorney’s office
05 June 2023 - 10:32 By Brandon Nel
An angry teacher took the meaning of “peed off” to a whole new level when she urinated in the offices of her Gqeberha attorney — in front of shocked onlookers — after she accused Du-Wayne Stoltz of withholding money owed to her...
Angry teacher urinates in Gqeberha attorney’s office
An angry teacher took the meaning of “peed off” to a whole new level when she urinated in the offices of her Gqeberha attorney — in front of shocked onlookers — after she accused Du-Wayne Stoltz of withholding money owed to her...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos