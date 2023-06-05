Centurion businessman goes missing

A Centurion businessman has been reported missing after not returning home on Friday.
Lindiwe Motshweni told TimesLIVE she last spoke to her husband Peter Motshweni, 46, on Friday when they were deciding who would fetch their children from school.
“We spoke at 2pm. He is the one that usually picks up the children from school. He alerted me that he would not pick up the children. That was the last time I spoke to him. He did not say where he was at that time. I did not ask.
“After that, I sent him a WhatsApp message with things I wanted him to buy which we needed in the house. He sent a picture of himself parked on the side of the road with a text ‘marketing’. He did not say where he was. It was about 3.30pm.
“I thought it was a road to Waterkloof military base as he usually goes there to look for business opportunity. So I thought he was going there to look for business,” Motshweni said.
The two never spoke again. However, Peter continued to chat with his cousin who said their last interaction with him was at 5.30pm on Friday.
Peter did not come home on Friday as usual. He was driving a silver grey Toyota Hilux bakkie.
Motshweni said she thought he had gone to a funeral in Ga-Marishane, Limpopo.
“He had spoken about wanting to go to the funeral, but when he left home he did not look like someone going to Limpopo. I went to bed thinking he is going to come back. In the morning it was quiet, no calls. The messages sent to his phone were not delivered. We thought it was because of load-shedding.
“I called people in Ga-Marishane [and] they said they did not see him at the funeral. On Saturday I called the car tracking company and [they] informed me the service has been suspended. I realised something is wrong. He always sends a message and his phone is never off.
“I have called his friends and none of them have spoken to him since Friday.”
The couple have two boys aged 12 and nine.
“The children have started asking questions. You try to duck and dive, but the older one is suspecting something wrong has happened. He’s kept on following me when I’m on the phone.”
She has since opened a missing persons case at the Wierda Park police station in Centurion.
TimesLIVE
Centurion businessman goes missing
Peter Motshweni last sent a text message to his wife on Friday saying he was 'marketing'
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
