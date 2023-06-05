South Africa

Centurion businessman goes missing

Peter Motshweni last sent a text message to his wife on Friday saying he was 'marketing'

05 June 2023 - 18:22
Peter Motshweni went missing on Friday and has not been seen since. His wife Lindiwe texted him in the afternoon but he never returned home.
Businessman goes missing Peter Motshweni went missing on Friday and has not been seen since. His wife Lindiwe texted him in the afternoon but he never returned home.
Image: Supplied

A Centurion businessman has been reported missing after not returning home on Friday.

Lindiwe Motshweni told TimesLIVE  she last spoke to her husband Peter Motshweni, 46, on Friday when they were deciding who would fetch their children from school. 

“We spoke at 2pm. He is the one that usually picks up the children from school. He alerted me that he would not pick up the children. That was the last time I spoke to him. He did not say where he was at that time. I did not ask.  

“After that, I sent him a WhatsApp message with things I wanted him to buy which we needed in the house. He sent a picture of himself parked on the side of the road with a text ‘marketing’. He did not say where he was. It was about 3.30pm.  

“I thought it was a road to Waterkloof military base as he usually goes there to look for business opportunity. So I thought he was going there to look for business,” Motshweni said. 

The two never spoke again. However, Peter continued to chat with his cousin who said their last interaction with him was at 5.30pm on Friday. 

Peter did not come home on Friday as usual. He was driving a silver grey Toyota Hilux bakkie. 

Motshweni said she thought he had gone to a funeral in Ga-Marishane, Limpopo. 

“He had spoken about wanting to go to the funeral, but when he left home he did not look like someone going to Limpopo. I went to bed thinking he is going to come back. In the morning it was quiet, no calls. The messages sent to his phone were not delivered. We thought it was because of load-shedding. 

“I called people in Ga-Marishane [and] they said they did not see him at the funeral. On Saturday I called the car tracking company and [they] informed me the service has been suspended. I realised something is wrong. He always sends a message and his phone is never off. 

“I have called his friends and none of them have spoken to him since Friday.”

The couple have two boys aged 12 and nine. 

“The children have started asking questions. You try to duck and dive, but the older one is suspecting something wrong has happened. He’s kept on following me when I’m on the phone.” 

She has since opened a missing persons case at the Wierda Park police station in Centurion. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Rescue services searching for man swept out to sea during work outing in Gqeberha

Rescue services in Gqeberha are pulling out all the stops to find a man who was swept out to sea by rip currents during a work outing on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Internal inquiry for police who 'failed to assist' family of Soshanguve pupil

The Rietgat police station commander has launched an internal disciplinary process against officers who allegedly failed to provide a service to the ...
News
5 days ago

SAPS must be held liable for putting guns in the hands of murderers

There is a great deal of concern about violent crime in South Africa, but one crime that plumbs the depths of immorality involves police officers ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  3. Drama near King Shaka International Airport as hijackers open fire on police South Africa
  4. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa
  5. ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' ... News

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'