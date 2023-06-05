The police on Monday confirmed one of the investigators in the Thabo Bester prison escape case has died.
“Circumstances surrounding the senior officer's death, who is also the provincial head of organised crime in the Free State, remains the subject of a police investigation.
“The SAPS management wishes not to discuss this matter in the public domain.
“In-house employee health and wellness experts which includes chaplains have been dispatched to provide psychosocial services to the family and colleagues of the deceased member,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola described the officer as a hardworking, loyal and dedicated detective with 31 years service.
“Over the years he has proven himself to be a highly skilled detective with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the detective environment. His departure leaves a void in the SAPS detective environment,” Mathe said.
No further details were given.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Investigator in Thabo Bester case dies
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The police on Monday confirmed one of the investigators in the Thabo Bester prison escape case has died.
“Circumstances surrounding the senior officer's death, who is also the provincial head of organised crime in the Free State, remains the subject of a police investigation.
“The SAPS management wishes not to discuss this matter in the public domain.
“In-house employee health and wellness experts which includes chaplains have been dispatched to provide psychosocial services to the family and colleagues of the deceased member,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola described the officer as a hardworking, loyal and dedicated detective with 31 years service.
“Over the years he has proven himself to be a highly skilled detective with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the detective environment. His departure leaves a void in the SAPS detective environment,” Mathe said.
No further details were given.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Dr Nandipha Magudumana loses her arrest challenge
Judgment day for Dr Nandipha Magudumana seeking to declare her arrest unlawful
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of top cop’s son
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos