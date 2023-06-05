He said the survey also indicated for sellers having alternative power and water storage will sway the decision their way when buyers are weighing up two similar properties.
Must have solar: Survey finds buyers keener on homes with green features
Image: Supplied: Gosolr
As load-shedding bites deeper and electricity tariffs rise inexorably, interest among home buyers in properties with energy-saving features is on the up.
This is according to a survey conducted by Pam Golding Properties among 384 estate agents.
More than 35% of respondents indicated the most popular green feature buyers are looking for is solar. This was followed by water storage tanks and boreholes.
The survey also showed nearly 70% of home buyers would pay a premium for homes with green features, making solutions like solar an increasingly important driver of the price sellers are able to achieve for their properties.
More than half of agents said home owners were adding green features not only for their own benefit, but also to make their homes more marketable when the time comes to sell.
While it is difficult to quantify the value-add in monetary terms, having back-up power and water supply solutions makes homes more appealing and more sellable, said Andrew Golding, head of Pam Golding Properties.
He said the survey also indicated for sellers having alternative power and water storage will sway the decision their way when buyers are weighing up two similar properties.
Golding believes the demand for boreholes and water storage tanks “is a pertinent reminder that water remains an issue in much of the country”.
The survey results are indicative that properties with green features sell quicker than those without, he said.
“Buyers tend to prioritise by viewing these properties first. They welcome the fact that all the work is already done, which adds considerable appeal,” said Golding.
“While going off the grid is the ideal situation, it is apparent, however, that affordability is an issue for many consumers and understandably so, particularly in the instance of first-time home buyers.
“As a result, the focus for home owners is primarily on offsetting the effects of load-shedding, with water a secondary concern for most.
“For high-end buyers, being as far off the grid as possible is a key imperative, while in the middle price ranges the buyer is happy if the alternate energy keeps them free of load-shedding for most of their needs.
“Needless to say, green features are a big plus for any home.”
