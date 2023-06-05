South Africa

Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Thlakudi sacked

05 June 2023 - 22:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Thlakudi has been dismissed after a disciplinary inquiry. File photo.
Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Thlakudi has been dismissed after a disciplinary inquiry. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed public enterprises department DG Kgathatso Thlakudi. 

After a complaint received by the Public Service Commission last year Lamola was mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to conduct an inquiry into allegations that Thlakudi violated his employment contract. 

“The ministry of justice and correctional services confirms the disciplinary inquiry has [been] completed and delivered its outcome.” 

The ministry said due process was followed and all allegations were put to Thlakudi, who was represented in the inquiry.  

“Having considered the evidence presented, the chairperson of the disciplinary, advocate [Rathaga] Ramawele SC, found Thlakudi breached his contract and made sanctions of dismissal.” 

Lamola had given effect to the sanction and sent Thlakudi a dismissal letter dated June 2 in terms of the Public Service Act. 

After his suspension last year, Thlakudi sought its lifting in the Labour Court. In his application, Thlakudi accused public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan of unlawfully removing him from his position. Thlakudi argued this was because he was an “obstacle” to a programme involving the sale of SAA.  

“The allegations, which are disputed, are unfortunate and it is essential that due process take its course. [Gordhan] welcomes the opportunity to submit his own affidavit to the Labour Court where the matter will be properly ventilated,” Gordhan's department said at the time. 

The department noted the Constitutional Court refused an application by Thlakudi for leave to appeal the Labour Court's ruling that his suspension was lawful. 

The Constitutional Court’s ruling vindicated the department's position that Thlakudi had long sought to avoid accountability for his misconduct that arose from a complaint filed with the Public Service Commission for alleged unethical behaviour over a recruitment process.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SAA creditors back business rescue, financing details to follow

SAA’s creditors have given the stricken state-owned airline’s revised business rescue plan the green light, with 86% of them voting in favour of it.
Business Times
2 years ago

Government open to strategic partner for SAA

Government’s plan for a new SAA to emerge from the ashes could entail bringing on strategic equity partners to help the ailing airline.
News
3 years ago

'We have assurance money will be there' - Gordhan on R3bn equity injection in the SAA Takatso deal

Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says government will make sure the Takatso consortium puts the required money on the table as the two ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  3. Drama near King Shaka International Airport as hijackers open fire on police South Africa
  4. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa
  5. ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' ... News

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'