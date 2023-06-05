South Africa

Truck transporting milk torched during service delivery protest in Diepkloof

05 June 2023 - 11:38
Protesters torched and looted a truck transporting milk in the early hours of Monday in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Image: Supplied/JMPD

A truck transporting milk was torched and looted during a service delivery protest in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Monday morning.

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said protest action took place on the N1 north and N12 east split at the Diepkloof interchange next to Diepkloof hostel.

“It is alleged the residents at the hostel are protesting over service delivery issues such as water and electricity,” he said.

He said there were no reports of injuries and the situation was calm as JMPD and SAPS officers have been deployed in the area.

“This protest and [resultant lane] closure caused heavy delays on the N1 north and N12 east as traffic was being diverted at the Golden Highway and N1 north,” he said.

He urged motorists to exercise caution, avoid the area and use the Golden Highway or Ben Naude Drive in Diepkloof as alternative routes.

TimesLIVE

