Two men in court for MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika's murder

05 June 2023 - 15:56
Kidnapped MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika was found dead in Inanda, north of Durban, on Saturday afternoon.
Two men arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, 61, appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

Sihle Mkhize, 25, and Siyabonga Maye, 35, face charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and kidnapping.

They were arrested after Dwarika's body was found in bush near Mafuya Road in Inanda on Saturday.  

Dwarika, who was last seen on May 28, was reported missing and charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered after police investigations. 

CCTV footage emerged two days later and showed three men confronting Dwarika and forcing him into the rear seat of his vehicle. 

In court, it was heard that Mkhize and Maye allegedly drove around with Dwarika in his car and forced him to withdraw money before killing him. 

Mkhize first said he would defend himself in court, but quickly made a U-turn and chose to be represented by Legal Aid.  

The state objected to a video recording and photographs of the accused being taken in court or printed because an identification parade has yet to be held. 

Prosecutors also opposed bail for the two accused due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The matter was postponed until June 13. The third suspect is still being sought.

Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande is expected to visit the home of the lecturer on Monday in Verulam. 

