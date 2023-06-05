South Africa

WATCH | University of Fort Hare exam venue damaged by students

05 June 2023 - 13:27 By Thabo Tshabalala

Violent protests erupted at the University of Fort Hare on Sunday night and early hours on Monday. 

Twelve students have reportedly been arrested for alleged malicious damage to property and burglary.

After meetings late on Sunday night and early Monday morning, the university’s management executive committee resolved scheduled examinations will proceed according to the original exam timetable. 

The examination sessions scheduled for Monday morning will be rescheduled to a later date. 

