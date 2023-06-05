Courtesy of SABC
The Bloemfontein high court is set to deliver judgment on an urgent application brought by Dr Nandipha Magudumana to have her arrest in Tanzania in April declared unlawful.
LISTEN | 'Nandipha should've been given time before being deported'
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Free State High Court ruling on Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s arrest in Tanzania
