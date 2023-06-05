South Africa

WATCH | Free State High Court ruling on Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s arrest in Tanzania

05 June 2023 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy of SABC

The Bloemfontein high court is set to deliver judgment on an urgent application brought by Dr Nandipha Magudumana to have her arrest in Tanzania in April declared unlawful.

LISTEN | 'Nandipha should've been given time before being deported'

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Judgment day for Dr Nandipha Magudumana seeking to declare her arrest unlawful

The high court in Bloemfontein is expected to hand down judgment on Monday morning in the urgent court application brought by Dr Nandipha Magudumana ...
News
4 hours ago

Who is Nandipha Magudumana’s top lawyer? Four things to know about Anton Katz

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has roped in leading international law advocate Anton Katz SC to defend her and declare her arrest unlawful.
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | 'Nandipha should've been given time before being deported'

Dr Nandipha Magudumana says she should have been informed of her deportation from Tanzania and given time before being arrested.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. Drama near King Shaka International Airport as hijackers open fire on police South Africa
  3. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa
  4. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  5. WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution' South Africa

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'