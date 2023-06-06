South Africa

COMING UP ... WATCH LIVE | Eusebius McKaiser memorial service

06 June 2023 - 08:00 By TIMESLIVE

Mourners gather in Johannesburg on Tuesday to remember broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser.

TimesLIVE reported that McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.

The service honouring McKaiser's life will be live-streamed on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.

