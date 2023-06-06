At the centre of one of the biggest heists of state assets, and violating the executive ethics code
From serving under Zuma to ‘extortion’: 5 things you need to know about Tina Joemat-Pettersson
Image: Trevor Samson
President Cyril Ramaphosa has described late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson as a remarkable leader “who dedicated herself to improving the quality of life”.
Joemat-Pettersson died on Monday at the age of 59. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina told TimesLIVE she died at home.
Ramaphosa shared his condolences to her family, especially her sons Austin and Terrence.
“We have lost a remarkable leader who dedicated herself to improving the quality of life in her home province of the Northern Cape in the early years of our democracy before assuming national responsibilities in key portfolios.
“We will miss the passion and vigour with which Tina Joemat-Pettersson fought for a better South Africa from the rural villages of the Northern Cape to the benches of parliament and international platforms,” he said.
Here are five things you need to know about Joemat-Pettersson:
Serving under Jacob Zuma’s presidency
Joemat-Pettersson was minister of energy under Zuma’s presidency.
She was chairperson of the National Assembly’s police portfolio committee at the time of her death. She entered the National Assembly after the 2009 general elections.
Led provincial legislature portfolios for 15 years
The late MP was elected to serve in the Northern Cape provincial legislature after the 1994 elections and served as a member of the executive council for education. She led several portfolios for 15 years.
She also served as minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.
Trusted treasurer
In 2003 she became treasurer of the ANC executive committee for the Northern Cape.
In 2004 she was chairperson of the Birch Education Trust, chairperson of the Northern Cape Province Rehabilitation Trust and chairperson of the ANC financial committee.
Court bid to set aside strategic fuel 'heist'
Court bid to set aside strategic fuel 'heist'
Joemat-Pettersson was no stranger to controversy.
In 2018 she and CEO of the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) Sibusiso Gamede were named in court papers as allegedly at the centre of the secret sale of 10-million barrels of strategic fuel reserves in 2015.
A founding affidavit gave details of how the agreements were entered into by Gamede without the knowledge or consent of the SFF executive or the Treasury. It said at times Gamede may have misled Joemat-Pettersson‚ who signed off on the agreements‚ describing it as a “rotation” of stock.
News24 reported in 2019 Joemat-Pettersson was found to have brought the ANC into disrepute after former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found she spent over R150,000 to fly her two children and their nanny home from an overseas trip in early 2010.
She was found to have violated the executive ethics code, and it was recommended she repay the money.
In April, the ANC's integrity commission cleared her of wrongdoing.
"It is noted Comrade Tina Joemat-Pettersson has been cleared by Parliamentary processes and that neither the Zondo Commission, Public Protector, nor the High Court have made adverse findings against her. The NEC resolved that Cde Tina has been cleared," the party said in a statement.
Allegations of extortion
Joemat-Pettersson's death came amid allegations of extortion levelled against her.
Sunday World reported that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband David Skosana opened a case against Joemat-Pettersson and ANC MPs Richards Dyantji and Pemmy Majodina, accusing them of trying to extort money from him to make the parliamentary probe against Mkhwebane go away.
Alleged WhatsApp messages between Skosana and Joemat-Pettersson were handed over to the Hawks.
Joemat-Pettersson told the publication she welcomed investigations into the matter. The committee, chaired by Dyantji, dismissed the allegations as “fiction”.
