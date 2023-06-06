IN PICS | SANDF recovers dagga worth over R2m in KZN

An undocumented Eswatini national was taken for questioning after a dagga plantation of almost half a hectare, with goods weighing 500kg at an estimated street value of R2.1m, was found in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
An undocumented Eswatini national was taken for questioning after a dagga plantation of almost half a hectare, with goods weighing 500kg at an estimated street value of R2.1m, was found in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The SA National Defence Force said this was a huge success for the 7 South African Infantry Battalion after since operating in the area of KZN’s borders with Mozambique and Eswatini.
The SANDF said the unit conducted a joint operation with Pongola SAPS at one of the farms in Sitilo, Pongola over the weekend.
“During the operation, they found about 0.3 hectares of dagga plantation and an undocumented person from Eswatini. The Eswatini national was taken to Pongola SAPS for questioning. The dagga plantation was rooted out and it weighed 500kg with an estimated street value of R2.1m,” said SANDF.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident but said the police in Pongola recovered the dagga abandoned in a field near the N2.
