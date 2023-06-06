South Africa

Self-proclaimed prophet gets two life sentences for raping two girls

06 June 2023 - 16:45
A self-proclaimed prophet who raped two teenage girls has received two terms of life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A self-proclaimed prophet who claimed two teenager girls were bewitched before raping them has been sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment.

Lucky Khumalo, a 29-year-old self-proclaimed prophet-cum-traditional healer, was recently found guilty of rape and sentenced by the Kokstad regional court.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the girls aged 15 and 16 were lured to Khumalo's house in Bongweni in 2017 after he claimed someone had bewitched them.

"He had instructed one to drink a concoction while the other girl was taken to a river by his assistant for supposed cleansing. 

"Khumalo remained behind with the other girl and raped her. When the assistant came back from the river, he was sent back to cleanse the girl who was raped, opening space for the prophet to continue his raping spree on the other girl," said Netshiunda.

"The Kokstad family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit pulled out all stops in investigating the matter, and when Khumalo realised the police were hot on his heels, he fled to Gauteng.

"He committed other crimes in Gauteng and later fled to the south coast, where he hid for a few days before the police pounced on him. Shrewd investigative work condemned him to prison for the rest of his life."

TimesLIVE

