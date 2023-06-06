South Africa

Soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch convicted of beating his girlfriend

06 June 2023 - 20:06 By TIMESLIVE
Orlando Pirates' player, Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend three years ago.
Orlando Pirates' player, Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend three years ago.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A 2020 assault case against soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch ended with a guilty conviction in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his then girlfriend, Fundishwa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala on September 7 2020. 

The court found him guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. 

“The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand police by his girlfriend in September 2020, that resulted in his arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2,000,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane in a statement. 

“Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys,” Mjonondwane added. 

“On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue.” 

The NPA said it was the state’s case that the medical evidence presented by Mathithibala corroborated her version of events.

“The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses,” Mjonondwane added. 

Lorch is expected in court on July 28 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Soccer star gets R2,000 bail after 'assault at home' on woman

Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was on Monday released on R2,000 bail after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg.
News
2 years ago

Orlando Pirates begin immediate investigation into Thembinkosi Lorch's conduct

Orlando Pirates have begun an immediate investigation into the conduct of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch after it was revealed that he is facing ...
Sport
2 years ago

New Mzansi celebrity couples who broke the internet in 2021

"We see each other past our profession. It's just human," Natasha Thahane said about her bae.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Slik Talk takes a swipe at Natasha Thahane’s 'baby daddy' Thembinkosi Lorch

"Lorch is an over-hyped media darling," said Slik Talk.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  3. ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies South Africa
  4. Investigator in Thabo Bester case dies after suspected suicide South Africa
  5. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa

Latest Videos

'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial
White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall