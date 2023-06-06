South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding over evening peak periods as generation capacity improves

06 June 2023 - 14:59
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight until further notice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented over the evening peak periods from 4pm to midnight until further notice.

Eskom said this is due to further improvement in available generation capacity.

“Load-shedding will be suspended from midnight until 4pm tomorrow [Wednesday]. This pattern where load-shedding is suspended from midnight until 4pm and stage 3 is implemented from 4pm until midnight will be repeated daily until further notice,” said Eskom.

The power utility's breakdowns are at 16,056MW of generating capacity and the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2,407MW.

“Over the past 24-hours a generating unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations were returned to service. In the same period, a unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Lethabo and Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Camden and Hendrina power stations are contributing to the capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return these units to service over the next few days,” it said.

Eskom said it will provide updates where there are significant changes.

“We thank those South Africans heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm as this is helping to alleviate pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”

