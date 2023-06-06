South Africa

WATCH | SA firefighters arrive with song & dance in Canada on way to assist with wildfires

06 June 2023 - 12:30 By TimesLIVE

South Africa has deployed more than 200 firefighters to the Canadian province of Alberta to assist with firefighting efforts.

This is reportedly the fifth deployment by South Africa to Canada.

The province of Alberta has to date experienced more than 550 wildfires this season, damaging infrastructure, property and displacing thousands of people.

The deployment will see the team assist firefighters in Canada for 35 days.

