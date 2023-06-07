Back to work for 900 dismissed Sumitomo Rubber workers

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) in KwaZulu-Natal says it has signed an agreement with Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, whereby the company has agreed to withdraw the dismissal of 900 employees.
On April 25, workers at Sumitomo — which produces Dunlop tyres, among other brands — went on a strike, which the courts later declared to be unprotected.
After the court’s finding, Sumitomo dismissed 900 workers on May 24 for participating in the strike.
“However, last week Numsa engaged in mediation and the agreement which was signed today is a product of that engagement,” the union said.
It said the goal was to settle the dispute amicably and to find a way to reinstate workers who had been dismissed.
“We are pleased that we were able to achieve this and save jobs. As part of the agreement Sumitomo has agreed to withdraw the dismissal and reinstate all 900 workers. Furthermore, there will be no disciplinary charges, except in some cases of misconduct,’ the union said.
Numsa said workers will resume their duties on Thursday.
