Police are investigating the death of four people whose bodies were discovered two days apart at Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.
The first two bodies, burnt beyond recognition, were discovered in a bakkie on Saturday evening in bush at Kaplani village outside Mthatha.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the bakkie found at the scene belonged to the department of correctional services. Police opened a case of murder (two counts) for further investigation. The identities of the deceased are to be confirmed on completion of the forensic investigation,” said police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli.
The bodies of two men were found floating in a dam at the same village on Monday.
“The two deceased sustained multiple injuries. They were later identified as Lunga Feya, 27, and Luthando Thingithingi, 34."
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene activated a task team to track, trace and arrest the suspects.
“I have faith in the team and we will not rest until there is a breakthrough. We appeal to the communities to work with the police and to report information that can assist in the investigation.”
Anyone with information should contact the investigating team leader on 062-310-2714. Information can also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or by using the MySAPS app.
Murder cases opened after bodies burn in correctional services bakkie
