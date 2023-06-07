WATCH | Mkhwebane alleges she was offered a bribe, quotes Steve Biko: 'Black person you're on your own'

“I find it difficult to appear before you as the chairperson who has been implicated or is alleged to have sent a honourable Joemat, may her soul rest in peace, to come and solicit a bribe from my husband,” said a defiant Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the 65th day of the section 194 enquiry into her fitness to hold the public prosecutor's job.
Mkhwebane wrote to the committee alleging her husband had been approached by the late Tina Joemat-Petterson asking for a bribe on behalf of the chair, Richard Dyanti.
“I've heard the audio, the recordings and those recordings will be made available to the committee and the members of the public will even hear for themselves where you and [ANC chief whip Pemmy] Majodina are implicated in that recording,” she said.
“The police have been given that recording, hence I couldn't say just sit after the hearing and I said the case must be opened immediately.”
Chair Dyanti ruled against her process of bringing up the allegations during the proceedings against the former public protector.
“I had made a ruling and I've mentioned these forums where whatever allegations or evidence people have should be sent to them.
“Even if you have an audio [recording], that audio must be sent to where it belongs. So I would want you to to refrain from presenting what you have presented in those forums and bodies because it is not appropriate for this meeting.
Many MPs dismissed the calls for Dyantyi’s recusal, however the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) backed Mkhwebane and called on him to recuse himself.
Mkhwebane concluded with a quote: “I think Steve Biko mentioned that 'black person [sic], you are on your own' and it rings true if you've got MPs dealing with their own like this.”
Her new attorney, Hope Chaane, was supposed to represent her on Wednesday but fell ill and was admitted to hospital.
The section 194 committee has said it aims to complete it work by July 28.
WATCH | Mkhwebane alleges she was offered a bribe, quotes Steve Biko: 'Black person you're on your own'
“I find it difficult to appear before you as the chairperson who has been implicated or is alleged to have sent a honourable Joemat, may her soul rest in peace, to come and solicit a bribe from my husband,” said a defiant Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the 65th day of the section 194 enquiry into her fitness to hold the public prosecutor's job.
Mkhwebane wrote to the committee alleging her husband had been approached by the late Tina Joemat-Petterson asking for a bribe on behalf of the chair, Richard Dyanti.
“I've heard the audio, the recordings and those recordings will be made available to the committee and the members of the public will even hear for themselves where you and [ANC chief whip Pemmy] Majodina are implicated in that recording,” she said.
“The police have been given that recording, hence I couldn't say just sit after the hearing and I said the case must be opened immediately.”
Chair Dyanti ruled against her process of bringing up the allegations during the proceedings against the former public protector.
“I had made a ruling and I've mentioned these forums where whatever allegations or evidence people have should be sent to them.
“Even if you have an audio [recording], that audio must be sent to where it belongs. So I would want you to to refrain from presenting what you have presented in those forums and bodies because it is not appropriate for this meeting.
Many MPs dismissed the calls for Dyantyi’s recusal, however the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) backed Mkhwebane and called on him to recuse himself.
Mkhwebane concluded with a quote: “I think Steve Biko mentioned that 'black person [sic], you are on your own' and it rings true if you've got MPs dealing with their own like this.”
Her new attorney, Hope Chaane, was supposed to represent her on Wednesday but fell ill and was admitted to hospital.
The section 194 committee has said it aims to complete it work by July 28.
LISTEN | Audio recordings implicating Dyantyi, Majodina, Joemat-Pettersson will be made public: Mkhwebane
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
WATCH | Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane due to testify
WATCH | Mkhwebane alleges she was offered a bribe, quotes Steve Biko: 'Black person you're on your own'
LISTEN | Audio recordings implicating Dyantyi, Majodina, Joemat-Pettersson will be made public: Mkhwebane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos