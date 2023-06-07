Work to appoint Rahima Moosa CEO on track, says Gauteng health MEC

Efforts to implement the health ombud’s recommendations on the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital remain on track, says Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Responding to questions at the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday, the MEC said one of the recommendations in the report made by the ombud two months ago was that a suitable CEO be identified and appointed as a priority.
“The process to appoint a new CEO is at an advanced stage. The position was advertised with a closing date of May 5 and the selection process is under way. As part of efforts to ensure stability and proper management capabilities, we have appointed an interim acting CEO while the appointment is being concluded,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
The hospital's previous CEO, Nozuko Mkabayi, was removed after failing to successfully run the hospital and not being present at work. She had reportedly spent only 182 days at work since her appointment in January 2021 and missed a further 98 days for no reason.
Documents attached to a report by the health ombud after a year-long investigation revealed chaos at the country’s second-largest maternity hospital. This included a grievance from 55 staff members of the neonatal ward in June 2021 stating that the ward was overcrowded, with up to 80 patients and only 35 beds.
Meanwhile, Nkomo-Raleho said that while previously the appointment of hospital CEOs took six months, the department was reviewing its recruitment policy to ensure prompt appointments of critical positions without compromising on the necessary rigorous screening and selection processes.
She said the hospital had been included in the priority hospitals programme and said a schedule of maintenance works to be carried out had been developed. She said initial funds had been made available to immediately start the remedial works as part of the ombud’s recommendation.
The ombud also recommended that the department address leadership and governance at the hospital.
“To this end, the department has ensured the training of the hospital board. The board is effective and functional and continues to play an oversight role, including the regular hospital inspections as per their year plan.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Work to appoint Rahima Moosa CEO on track, says Gauteng health MEC
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Efforts to implement the health ombud’s recommendations on the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital remain on track, says Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Responding to questions at the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday, the MEC said one of the recommendations in the report made by the ombud two months ago was that a suitable CEO be identified and appointed as a priority.
“The process to appoint a new CEO is at an advanced stage. The position was advertised with a closing date of May 5 and the selection process is under way. As part of efforts to ensure stability and proper management capabilities, we have appointed an interim acting CEO while the appointment is being concluded,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
The hospital's previous CEO, Nozuko Mkabayi, was removed after failing to successfully run the hospital and not being present at work. She had reportedly spent only 182 days at work since her appointment in January 2021 and missed a further 98 days for no reason.
Documents attached to a report by the health ombud after a year-long investigation revealed chaos at the country’s second-largest maternity hospital. This included a grievance from 55 staff members of the neonatal ward in June 2021 stating that the ward was overcrowded, with up to 80 patients and only 35 beds.
Meanwhile, Nkomo-Raleho said that while previously the appointment of hospital CEOs took six months, the department was reviewing its recruitment policy to ensure prompt appointments of critical positions without compromising on the necessary rigorous screening and selection processes.
She said the hospital had been included in the priority hospitals programme and said a schedule of maintenance works to be carried out had been developed. She said initial funds had been made available to immediately start the remedial works as part of the ombud’s recommendation.
The ombud also recommended that the department address leadership and governance at the hospital.
“To this end, the department has ensured the training of the hospital board. The board is effective and functional and continues to play an oversight role, including the regular hospital inspections as per their year plan.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Former CEO of Rahima Moosa hospital settling in well at health department
'We are attending to Gauteng's health leadership problems to bring stability' — Phaahla
'They change CEOs like panties': outgoing ombud lashes ailing Gauteng, Eastern Cape health departments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos