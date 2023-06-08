The outage at the Orlando power station which affected Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station in Johannesburg has been resolved.
This was an update by Johannesburg Water on Thursday. According to City Power, electricity has been restored to the Eikenhof substation and mop-up operations will continue before repairs to the damaged infrastructure start.
The team has assessed the extent of the damage and is quantifying the repairs needed and the cost of the damage, said City Power.
“Arrangements are under way for water to be supplied to hospitals, clinics and schools.
“The outlets of several reservoirs have been closed to reduce the recovery period. Pumps to specific towers are also isolated, as reservoir levels are low,” said Joburg Water.
According to City Power, initial investigations point to theft and vandalism. The station's batteries and linkages were taken, causing feeder jumpers to be broken and bringing the station down.
All areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water were affected heavily by this incident. Johannesburg Water is arranging alternative water supply at strategic areas such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.
The areas affected are in Roodepoort and Randburg:
Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans, Wilropark, Helderkruin, Constantia Kloof, Allens Nek, Weltevreden Park, Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery, Selwyn Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park, Constantia Park, Honeydew, Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randpark Ridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew.
TimesLIVE
City power outage affects Rand Water supply
Image: 123RF/maridav
