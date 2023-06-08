South Africa

City power outage affects Rand Water supply

08 June 2023 - 20:32
Johannesburg Water is monitoring critical infrastructure after a City Power outage caused by theft and vandalism. Stock photo.
Johannesburg Water is monitoring critical infrastructure after a City Power outage caused by theft and vandalism. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

The outage at the Orlando power station which affected Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station in Johannesburg has been resolved.

This was an update by Johannesburg Water on Thursday. According to City Power, electricity has been restored to the Eikenhof substation and mop-up operations will continue before repairs to the damaged infrastructure start.

The team has assessed the extent of the damage and is quantifying the repairs needed and the cost of the damage, said City Power.

“Arrangements are under way for water to be supplied to hospitals, clinics and schools.

“The outlets of several reservoirs have been closed to reduce the recovery period. Pumps to specific towers are also isolated, as reservoir levels are low,” said Joburg Water.

According to City Power, initial investigations point to theft and vandalism. The station's batteries and linkages were taken, causing feeder jumpers to be broken and bringing the station down.

All areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water were affected heavily by this incident. Johannesburg Water is arranging alternative water supply at strategic areas such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.

The areas affected are in Roodepoort and Randburg: 

Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans, Wilropark, Helderkruin, Constantia Kloof, Allens Nek, Weltevreden Park, Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery, Selwyn Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park, Constantia Park, Honeydew, Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randpark Ridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal Settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Power outage affects water supply to some Joburg suburbs

Theft and vandalism at the Orlando power station in Soweto has left many areas in Joburg without water on Thursday, says Johannesburg Water.
News
9 hours ago

LISTEN | 'We inherited a near-bankrupt city': Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered his maiden state of the city address on Tuesday.
Video & Podcasts
2 days ago

Cities shouldn't rush to dump Eskom, cautions Winde's energy adviser

There will be no quick escape from Eskom – and it might be just as well
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  2. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  3. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  4. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  5. Why SA enjoyed lower stages of power cuts recently, and why trend may continue ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed